Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 12:38:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Team questions aplenty with camp starting next week (7/24)

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

With Kentucky's preseason camp beginning next week the anticipation for the 2018 season is reaching a fever pitch at Cats Illustrated.Publisher Justin Rowland is taking all of your questions in a s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}