Cats Illustrated members have asked questions leading up to Saturday's Kentucky-Florida game and here you can find those plus some answers, as we wrestle with what to expect in Gainesville.

sward1851 asks, "Is it possible we looked past CMU? Our Turnovers were a result of carelessness and not great defensive plays. Is it possible we were flat instead of turnover prone?"

I can understand why someone would ask the question but I don't think it was a case of UK overlooking CMU. I didn't notice a lack of motivation or even a lack of focus. Kentucky played a pretty clean game in terms of penalties. I didn't see defensive players loafing. I think the turnovers kind of explain themselves. They were just sloppy on four out of 70 plays on offense. Terry Wilson floated one with poor technique, he lofted one into the endzone after evading a sack and was trying to make a play, he bobbled the ball under pressure after making a decision to tuck or hand off, and Bowden just let one pop out. I think the one pick in the end zone was a great defensive play.

UK was starting a new quarterback in a new system who has never played in live FBS action. I think it was understandable there would be some ball control issues.

kagoat22 asks, "Will rose take more of the back up load away from king."

When I go and look back at the snap count for each of the players in the backfield it basically looked like Benny Snell at 55 to 60% of the snaps and then A.J. Rose and Sihiem King basically splitting the others. It is interesting that the majority of Rose's snaps came in the first half while the majority of King's time came in the fourth quarter. That could lend some credence to your theory.

