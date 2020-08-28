Mailbag: Kentucky football and recruiting
This week Cats Illustrated members and readers were invited to submit football and football recruiting questions with the sport hot in the news.Here's my best attempt at answering those questions.C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news