Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 13:48:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Football recruiting leftovers (Part II)

Wwzozcgqeionjgcuvsgc
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Last week Cats Illustrated subscribers submitted so many questions we couldn't fit them all into one mailbag.Here's Part II of those questions and answers with recruiting heating up.UKDuckHunter: I...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}