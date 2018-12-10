Mailbag: Answers to football, basketball and recruiting questions
Kentucky's bowl preparation is finally cranking up into high gear. Coaches are back after a whirlwind tour of the country for in-home visits and evaluations. Several remaining spots will start to b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news