Mailbag: Answers to football and recruiting questions (Part I)
From time to time I like to interact with Cats Illustrated's readers beyond our daily message board discussions.I asked for your questions about Kentucky football and recruiting. Now here is my bes...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news