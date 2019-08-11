Mailbag: Answers to football and recruiting questions
From time to time Cats Illustrated members are invited to ask questions related to Kentucky football and recruiting.This weekend was one of those times. Here are most of those questions and attempt...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news