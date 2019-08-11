News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 20:55:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Answers to football and recruiting questions

Y3noind2igchwjdkgcgs
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

From time to time Cats Illustrated members are invited to ask questions related to Kentucky football and recruiting.This weekend was one of those times. Here are most of those questions and attempt...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}