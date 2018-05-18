From time to time Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland takes questions about Kentucky football and recruiting from site subscribers, readers and social media.

TACcat7: Most likely RB haul for 2019?

Rowland: I have long assumed Kentucky would ultimately sign two running backs in the 2019 class, given that they should be down to three scholarship backs after Sihiem King graduates and Benny Snell declares early (which probably will happen). That makes it a little harder to answer your question, since we'd be talking about two players.

My best guess on the two most likely for Kentucky would be Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual running back/athlete Aidan Robbins and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons all-purpose back/athlete Vincent Davis. The two would be complementary players and they are both high on Kentucky.

Neither is a sure thing, however. Davis is serious about Kentucky and Pittsburgh while Robbins is looking at Kentucky, Louisville and other schools.

ShoesSwayedBlue: A rough scholarship allocation by position for this year.

Rowland: Speaking very roughly I would imagine they will ultimately sign one or two quarterbacks (if no one transfers, maybe just one; if whoever loses the quarterback battle transfers, or if someone else leaves, then two), two running backs, three receivers, one tight end, four offensive linemen, about as many defensive linemen, three linebackers, and a full class in the secondary. I could certainly be wrong and it probably hinges on some factors that have yet to be determined.

ukalum1988: Will Stoops sign more than one QB in the 2019 signing class?

Rowland: See the above answer. If all the quarterbacks on the roster now remain on the roster by the end of this year, I would imagine there would just be one. I'm told that the plan is to take one "for right now" but we'll see, that could change.

Dunn30: As of today who would be the 22 starters to take the field?

Rowland: My guess ...

QB: Terry Wilson, RB: Benny Snell, WR: Kayaune Ross, Dorian Baker, Lynn Bowden, TE: C.J. Conrad, OL: Landon Young, George Asafo-Adjei, Logan Stenberg, Jervontius Stallings, Drake Jackson; DL: Adrian Middleton, Quinton Bohanna, Josh Paschal, LB: Josh Allen, Jordan Jones, Kash Daniel, Boogie Watson, DB: Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson, Mike Edwards, Darius West.

jseebold: How likely is it that UK gets heavily involved with Jared Casey? Do you think he would be receptive?

Rowland: My assumption would be it will hinge on what kind of camp performance he turns in.

lz: Any word as to whether McKinnis will stay at UK to compete with an incoming punter who reportedly is better?

Rowland: A couple of months ago I spoke with someone who said they expected McKinniss to stick around. If anything has changed, no one has told me.

lz: Recruiting-I saw a twitter that the big OH OG Z Carpenter is visiting soon, have you talked to him recently? Has WDE/OLB S Knight-Goff participated in any Rivals’ camps, haven’t seen his name and he once seemed to have UK’s interest?

Rowland: Zach Carpenter is one of the top offensive linemen in the Midwest and I can confirm that within the last week Kentucky has been hopeful that they can make his short list. UK has started to pursue him more aggressively recently. I would not call Kentucky the favorite at this point but that could change with a good visit. I don't believe Knight-Goff has attended a Rivals camp this year, but yes, he has been on Kentucky's radar for a while. I haven't heard him mentioned quite as much recently but that doesn't mean you should write him off.

usa1000: Do you think we will secure a couple of big time WRs in this class?

Rowland: Wandale Robinson (receiver/athlete/all-purpose) probably qualifies as big-time because he's electric with the ball in his hands, and I do like where Kentucky stands with him. I know Deerfield Beach (Fla.) prospect Donte Banton is very serious about Kentucky, and while he's a three-star prospect I like everything that I know about him.

mrschwump: Where's the focus for DT/DE?

Rowland: Ideally they would have been able to land either Stephen Herron or Jacob Lacey from in-state but absent those two there are still some quality options available. Four-star defensive end Braylen Ingraham from Florida will officially visit the weekend of June 8th. It won't be his first time at Kentucky and I think the Cats have a pretty solid chance with him.

Springfield (Ohio) defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson is obviously a top priority as the teammate of Moses Douglass and I think Kentucky has a better shot with anyone else. Louisville (Ky.) Moore defensive end JJ Weaver is one of Vince Marrow's top priorities as well.

There are a host of other prospects like Gio Paez, Ruke Orhorhoro, Jason Munoz and others, but the aforementioned three have to be at the top of the list.