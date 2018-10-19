Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 08:19:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Mailbag: Answering UK football and recruiting questions (Part II)

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Earlier in the week Cats Illustrated subscribers asked a whole range of questions covering Kentucky football and football recruiting.Here's the second installment of that mailbag feature in Q&A for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}