MAILBAG: Answering Kentucky football and recruiting questions
With Kentucky's regular season almost over and the Wildcats the heavy favorite to win this weekend against the lone FCS opponent on the schedule, it's a good time to pause and take some questions o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news