Mady Sissoko talks about Kentucky
One of the most heavily asked questions we get at Cats Illustrated is which big men will Kentucky go after in the 2020 Class. Of course our readers are familiar with N'Faly Dante and Clifford Omoru...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news