The Belk Bowl will be fans' final opportunity to see Lynn Bowden Jr. in Kentucky blue.

The Wildcats' sensational all-purpose athlete announced Monday afternoon that he intends to enter the 2020 NFL Draft after playing in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31 against Virginia Tech.

"We've got one more game to win," Bowden said in a video posted on his Twitter social media account. "For my last game in Kentucky blue, I need all of [Big Blue Nation] to come out and support us and help us get this bowl game win. Come see about it in Charlotte."

Bowden, who earned first-team AP All-SEC honors earlier on Monday, led UK to a 7-5 record and its fourth consecutive bowl appearance as a junior.

After moving to quarterback midway through the season, the Youngstown, Ohio, native led the Cats in rushing with 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

Bowden also finished the regular season as UK's leading receiver, having hauled in 30 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown. He's the only player in the country to lead his team in both categories.

“We are very proud of Lynn and are excited for what his future holds in the NFL,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement released by the school. “What he’s done for this team this season is nothing short of amazing. He deserves a lot of credit because he’s sacrificed his reps at wide receiver, a position he will more than likely play in the NFL. It's not easy doing what he's doing. It just proves how tough-minded, how versatile a player he has become and I think he will excel in the NFL for a long time.”

Bowden ranks fifth on UK’s career all-purpose yardage list at 4,407 yards, trailing only Derek Abney, Rafael Little, Derrick Locke, and Randall Cobb. He currently has 1,297 career rushing yards, 1,303 receiving yards, 1,608 kick return yards, and 199 punt return yards. He also has passed for 422 yards and two touchdowns.