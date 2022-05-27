LSU tops Cats in SEC Tourney

LSU scored three runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, and three more in the sixth on Thursday en route to an 11-6 win over Kentucky in the double-elimination bracket of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

The Wildcats will drop to the elimination bracket in a matchup with Vanderbilt, which was defeated 10-1 by SEC regular season champion Tennessee on Thursday.

Playing the final game of a long, storm-plagued day at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Kentucky jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer by Devin Burkes in the second inning, but it didn't last long.

LSU scored three runs in the third after it appeared that UK starting pitcher Mason Hazelwood had induced an inning-ending double-play grounder back to the mound with the bases loaded. But Hazelwood mishandled the ball and could not turn two as a run scored to make it 2-1.

The Tigers' Tyler McManus followed with a two-run double off the left field wall to give his team a 3-2 lead.

Matters got even worse for the Cats in the fourth inning as what appeared to be a routine fly ball to left field dropped in front of Hunter Jump, who was playing deep, for a single.

A wild pitch advanced the runner to second even though the batter was attempting to give himself up via bunt. A hit batter, an RBI single by Dylan Crews that barely made it over the glove of a leaping Kentucky shortstop Ryan Ritter, an RBI single by Josh Pearson, and a controversial bunt by Jordan Thompson that scored Crews made it 6-2.

The Cats initially appeared to have the runner out at the plate, but Crews was confirmed safe on a replay review, leading to the ejection of UK head coach Nick Mingione.

LSU put the game away with another three-spot in the sixth inning. A two-run single by Thompson highlighted the frame.

The game, which did not begin until 10:40 p.m. ET, mercifully wrapped up at 2:24 a.m.

Pearson, a freshman outfielder, highlighted the LSU offensive attack with a stellar 5-for-5 night that also included a towering two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Ma'Khail Hilliard (6-1) started for the Tigers and earned the win, allowing only two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings on the mound. The senior right-hander struck out six.

Burkes, a reshirt freshman catcher, went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and drove in five to lead Kentucky at the plate.

Hazelwood (2-3) took the loss for UK, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 3-plus innings of work. The senior left-hander struck out three.

Fourth-seeded LSU (38-18) will face No. 1 Tennessee (50-7)on Friday in the double-elimination bracket. No. 12 seed Kentucky (31-25) will face No. 8 Vanderbilt (36-20) in an elimination game on Friday.