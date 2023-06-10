After a seven-hour "rain delay" that featured mostly sunshine and little to no precipitaton, LSU's Paul Skenes made all the pregame weather banter irrelevant.

The Tigers' ace right-hander completely shut down Kentucky in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional, allowing only four hits and striking out nine across 7.2 dominant innings as LSU rolled 14-0 at Alex Box Stadium.

"Give LSU a lot of credit," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "(They) did everything at a high level. We didn't."

Skenes (12-2), who is projected by some MLB Draft analysts as the No. 1 overall pick this summer, opened the game by hitting 102 miles per hour on the radar gun and kept the Wildcats off-balance with his hard-breaking slider all night long.

The Cats had only one baserunner reach scoring position, a harmless double by Nolan McCarthy in the sixth inning. In their April matchup with Skenes, they plated five runs on seven hits, but on this night he lowered his SEC-leading ERA to a microscopic 1.77.

"He threw more off-speed pitches than he threw fastballs. And he threw 102 miles per hour. Let that sink in. He made the adjustment (from the April matchup), and we didn't," Mingione said.

Kentucky (40-20) will try to keep its season alive on Sunday in Game 2, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. The 12th-seeded Cats now need two wins against the No. 5 overall seed to reach the College World Series for the first time in program history.

LSU (47-15) can clinch its 19th trip to Omaha with one more victory.

Skenes' domination was not completely necessary. The Tigers' explosive bats made sure of that.

The Tigers hit a home run in five of the first six innings, including two from senior first baseman Tre' Morgan and two from sophomore third baseman Tommy White. Gavin Dugas and Josh Pearson also went deep early in the game against UK starter Zack Lee.

Lee (5-4) had uncharacteristic location problems, allowing nine runs (six earned) on nine hits over four-plus innings on the mound. He walked none and struck out six. Five of the nine hits he allowed left the ballpark.

Asked if the multiple weather delays during the afternoon threw Lee, who owned a 3.74 ERA entering the game, out of sync, Mingione quickly shot the question down.

"One thing we do in our program, we talk all the time that we will not while, complain, or make excuses," he said. "He won't do that. I won't do that. You don't get to this spot by allowing your players or yourself to make excuses... Kentucky Wildcats do not do that."

Morgan led the Tigers with a 4-for-5 night at the plate, two home runs, three runs scored, and three RBI. White added three hits as the duo accounted for half of LSU's 14 hits.

Kentucky elected to save the bulk of its main arms in the bullpen by allowing freshman right-hander Christian Howe and Seth Logue work the remainder of the game after falling behind 7-0.



