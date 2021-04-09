CatsIllustrated - LSU romps in series-opening win over Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- LSU came to town sporting an uncharacteristic 1-8 record in SEC play this season.

After the first of a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park, the Tigers looked like their old, familiar selves.

LSU pounded out 17 hits and got a dominant starting pitching performance from Dylan Marceaux en route to a 15-2 win over the Wildcats.

Tre Morgan, Dylan Crews, and Gavin Dugas each hit home runs, while Cade Beloso and Hayden Travinski both drove in four runs to highlight the Tigers' offensive attack.

It was more than enough support for Marceaux (3-3) who had suffered through some hard-luck losses this season despite a stellar ERA. He lowered that to 1.80 on Friday after holding Kentucky to two runs (one earned) on seven hits over 7.1 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.

LSU (19-11, 2-8 SEC) jumped on UK starter Cole Stupp, who had been strong in each of his starts for the Cats this season, for a run in the first inning, two in the fourth, and five in the fifth.

Stupp (3-2) allowed eight runs on 12 hits. The right-hander struck out four and walked none.

The Tigers added another big frame with a six-run ninth to complete the blowout.

Kentucky (19-8, 5-5 SEC) had just eight hits on the night, six of them singles. Chase Estep collected three of those hits, including a double, and Ryan Ritter hit a home run.

The series resumes at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at KPP.