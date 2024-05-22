Kentucky's hopes of making a deep SEC Tournament run and bolstering its claim to the No. 1 national seed took a significant blow on Wednesday.

LSU got six no-hit innings from Luke Holman and hit a pair of grand slams en route to an 11-0 run-rule win over the Wildcats in eight innings at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The 11th-seeded Tigers (38-20) followed their 9-1 upset of 6-seed Georgia on Tuesday with another impressive victory to solidify their NCAA Tournament position. The defending national champions came to Hoover as one of several high-profile bubble teams.

LSU will play the winner of today's matchup between Arkansas (2) and South Carolina (10) on Thursday in the winner's bracket. Third-seeded Kentucky (39-12) drops to the elimination bracket to face the loser between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks.

"You've got to be able to move on," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. "And this team has done that as good as any team I've ever coached. And I'm confident they'll do the same thing."

Holman's right arm was the driving force behind LSU's romp over the UK. The Tigers' junior ace improved to 9-3 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.54 by keeping the Cats handcuffed for six innings. He allowed no hits, walked two, and struck out seven.

Kentucky had entered the tourney with the highest batting average (.307) and runs scored (8.5 rpg) in SEC play.

"Tip my cap to their starter," Mingione said. "He did a great job, kept a really good offense off-balance for a long period of time."

"Anytime a pitcher can throw two or three pitches for a strike, it's probably going to give the offense some trouble," said UK third baseman Mitchell Daly, who collected the Cats' lone hit of the day after Holman departed. "Hats off to him. He did his thing, and like you said, he kept us off-balance most of the game."

The Tigers also got four home runs on the day, including a leadoff shot from Michael Braswell III off UK starter Travis Smith to open the game, and grand slams from Jared Jones and Tommy White that helped put the game away in the seventh and eighth innings. Hayden Travinski added a solo shot in the seventh.

Smith (3-4), who was making his first start since March, allowed two runs on two hits and two walks before being lifted in the second inning. Robert Hogan, Johnny Hummel, Dominic Niman, Cameron O'Brien, and Jake Titus combined to work the last eight innings out of the UK bullpen.

Walks came back to haunt the UK pitching staff as four of the seven LSU batters who drew a free pass and another who was hit by a pitch came around to score.



