The ability to come up with defensive stops and 50/50 balls that served Kentucky so well on Saturday at Auburn -- culminating in one of the most impressive road victories of the college basketball season -- abandoned the Wildcats in the second half on Wednesday at LSU.

No. 17 Kentucky blew a 15-point second-half lead and lost 75-74 on a buzzer-beating putback by LSU's Tyrell Ward to spark a court-storming celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game-winning play came after the Cats' Adou Thiero blocked Jordan Wright's initial shot, but the Tigers' swingman was able to tap the loose ball to Ward for the decisive bucket.

"I was proud of the fight to give themselves a chance to win," UK head coach John Calipari said, "but 50/50 balls cost us the game.

'"I've got to watch that tape and see who did not grab that ball, the winning ball. Who didn't grab it, and why?"

LSU (14-12, 6-7 SEC) came back to win after falling behind 42-27 in the first minute of the second half. Head coach Matt McMahon called a timeout after UK hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-0 run spanning both halves. When the Tigers returned to the floor, they reeled off 27 of the game's next 34 points to seize the momentum.

"We kinda let go a little bit, and they made a run," UK senior guard Antonio Reeves said.

Kentucky (18-8, 8-5 SEC) mounted its own comeback late in the game, thanks to freshman guard Rob Dillingham's hot hand. He scored 16 of the Cats' final 18 points, including a go-ahead 17-foot jumper on the baseline with 13 seconds remaining.

"Robert Dillingham made some unbelievable plays. We went to him late, and he did what he does," Calipari said.

LSU made the most of its last chance, however, in a game that featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes.

Reeves and Dillingham scored 25 and 23 points, respectively, to lead Kentucky. They were the only Cats in double figures, though.

LSU got 17 points from Ward and 13 apiece from Wright and Jalen Reed. Trae Hannibal flirted with a triple-double, recording seven points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Tigers shot 45% from the field and won the battle on the glass 38-30.

"You've got to give them credit," Calipari said of LSU. "It was a great game for them, a great win. They toughed us for those balls, which was the difference in the game."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Although it's hard to ignore a game-winning shot, the outcome was likely decided in the opening minutes of the second half. Kentucky led 42-27 at the 19:08 mark, but after LSU called a quick timeout in hopes of stopping the momentum, the Cats returned to the floor unfocused and undisciplined on both ends. Turnovers, quick shots without much ball movement, and defensive breakdowns led to 15-2 run by the Tigers in less than three minutes. Just like that, the big lead had evaporated.

GAME BALL:

Tyrell Ward, LSU - The sophomore forward entered the night averaging 8.3 points per game on the season. He more than doubled that with a team-high 17, including the game-winning putback. It was his second straight clutch performance in a comeback, though. He scored eight straight points as part of LSU's rally from a 15-point deficit on Saturday to beat No. 11 South Carolina.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1 - Team in the country, LSU, which has won back-to-back games after trailing by at least 15 points.

3rd - Consecutive game and fourth in the last five for Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard to record five steals.

6th - Loss to an unranked team by the Cats this season.

17th - Time in 362 games under John Calipari that UK has lost a game after leading by at least 10 points.

48 - Points scored by LSU in the second half after posting 27 in the first half.

62nd - Member of Kentucky's 1,000-Point Club, Antonio Reeves, who reached 1,001 with his final two of 25 points scored on Wednesday.

QUOTABLE:

"I told my team at halftime, 'They're going to make a run. Every game I've watched, they've made a run.'" -- UK head coach John Calipari on LSU's propensity to comeback from large deficits this season.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday against No. 13 Alabama at Rupp Arena. The Crimson Tide (19-7, 11-2 SEC) won an overtime thriller over Florida on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, 98-93. Tipoff for the Cats and Tide is 4 p.m. ET on CBS.