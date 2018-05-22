New area recruiter Michael Smith has already convinced many players from Louisiana to visit UK. His efforts are also making a difference with Burdine.

Slidell, La., cornerback Ishmael Burdine released his list of 10 favorites on Tuesday and Kentucky made the cut.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound cornerback, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 28 rising senior in Louisiana according to Rivals.com, announced his favorites on Twitter.

In no particular order, Burdine is still considering Mississippi State, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Tulane, Arkansas and Virginia.

Burdine has visited many of the schools on his list already.

Kentucky offered on April 23rd, which makes the Wildcats more of a newcomer to Burdine's recruitment than some of the other schools on his list.