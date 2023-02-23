This is the time of year when the very best players begin to add to their resumes. It began on the national level with the McDonald's All-American selections. Since then we have also had lists announced for the Iverson Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit. The granddaddy of them all may be the Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist list. Two of the five recipients will be wearing Kentucky blue next season. There is also a healthy dose of local and statewide hardware to be handed out. As usual, future Wildcats can check the boxes for all of the above when it comes to awards and honors.

Dajuan Wagner Jr. has accounted well for himself throughout his career. He has battled all the way to the No. 3 ranking in the 2023 class. However, he could find himself on top of the mountain before he graduates from Camden High School Wagner was named one of the five finalists for the Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Award. This trophy is widely considered the most prestigious national POY accolade. Unfortunately, Camden's 2023-24 season came to an early end as their post-season was cancelled due to a well chronicled fight with Camden Eastside. Wagner put together numbers during the season worthy of his reputation. Wagner finished with averages of 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He also made 47 three-pointers on the season, and shot an impressive 94% from the foul line. Travis Graf recently gave his scouting reports on the Naismith finalists. He wrote, "Wagner is known for his competitiveness and relentless attack possession after possession on both ends of the floor. He’s also an effective scorer, especially from mid-range and from pull-up jumpers. He can play with or without the ball in his hands at the next level and if he’s able to knock down three’s at a more consistent clip, will be one of the more well-rounded college players in the senior class." Wagner will also play in some highly acclaimed All-Star games this spring. He was one of 24 seniors named to the McDonald's All-American Game that will be played in Houston, Texas on March 28 at 9 P.M. EST. He will play on the East team. He was also selected to the Iverson Classic that will be played in Memphis in April as well as the Nike Hoop Summit that will be played April 8 in Portland, Oregon. He will play with Team USA.

Justin Edwards has already held the top spot in the Rivals Class of 2023 rankings. He currently stands at No. 4, but that like Wagner he is also very viable candidate to come away with the final top billing. A Naismith Player of the Year honor would serve as a huge feather in his cap. The 6-foot-7 wing out of Philadelphia is also a semi-finalist along with Wagner, Isaiah Collier, Ronald Holland, and sophomore Cameron Boozer. Imhotep Charter is nationally ranked at 23-3 including a perfect 10-0 slate in conference play. They are also set to play in the Championship of the Philadelphia Public League Tournament. Edwards won Most Valuable Player honors at the Play By Play Classic in Louisville. He also was named to the City of Palms All-Tournament Team in December. "The No. 4-ranked player in the country impacts the game in a multitude of ways, scoring from multiple levels, playing good defense, rebounding and even running the offense at times. His versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes for his team to win on a game-to-game basis really helps separate him from a lot of his peers in the senior class. Edwards is one of the top prospects in Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class, and will have a big impact from the moment he steps on campus, " Graf wrote earlier in the week. Edwards was also named to the McDonald's All-American Game, the Iverson Classic, and Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Aaron Bradshaw has been named a McDonald's All-American as well as an Iverson Classic participant. That shouldn't come as a surprise seeing that the seven-footer is ranked No. 5 by Rivals in the 2023 class. Bradshaw nearly posted a double-double average in his 25 games at Camden this season. The center finished with a stat line of 12 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.9 blocked shots per game. He had a dozen double-doubles in 2023-24. Graf has watched Bradshaw on numerous occasions. He sees a future big man at Kentucky who won't be a stationary figure at the front of the rim, but can help his teammates play in space and have room to attack. "Bradshaw moves and runs the floor very well for a 7-footer, and his agility and mobility is the first thing that jumps out at you. The Kentucky signee has really developed his offensive game over the past year and is a very confident shooter from the mid-range while also being able to score consistently over his left shoulder. Defensively, he deters a lot of shots at the rim and plays well in drop coverage while also not being able to be targeted by screens. Bradshaw’s shooting ability should be able to stretch beyond the three-point line in time."

Robert Dillingham was not eligible to participate in the McDonald's All-American Game because he plays with Overtime Elite. He was named to the Iverson Classic however. The regular season has concluded at OTE. Dillingham averaged 14.7 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 turnovers, and 2.5 steals per game. He made 26 three-pointers for a 32.5% average. He is shooting 33.8% overall. He also made 82.4% of his free throws. The Cold Hearts are now in the OTE playoffs. They began last week with a two game sweep in a best of three series with the Bruins. Dillingham averaged 17 points in the series highlighted by a 22-point outing in game two. He also averaged 6 assists and 3 rebounds. They began another three-game semifinal Tuesday against the City Reapers. Dillingham stood out with 29 points with the help of three trifectas. He also had 6 assists. Game two will be Friday night. The point guard recently picked up another award when Graf selected him as having the "Best Handles" in he 2023 class. "Dillingham dazzles every time he has the ball in his hands and is a videographer’s best friend. He’s excellent at creating space using an array of dribble moves and he does so while staying under control for the most part. Dillingham maintains balance while attacking defenders with hesitation moves, crossovers and spins, and always keeps them on their heels. His ability to knock down jumpers while also being able to get to the rim helps him keep a balanced attack with the ball in his hands."