Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 12:37:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Los Angeles DB says he likes the way Kentucky football works

Vow2fdc1vyhkhnbmwwgm
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky rarely dabbles in west coast recruiting. There have been Californians to land on Kentucky's roster in the past, seemingly more often than not junior college prospects who had detoured befo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}