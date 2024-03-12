After digging a 6-0 hole to begin Tuesday's game at Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats exploded for 10 unanswered runs on their way to a 10-6 win over Murray State.

Ryan Nicholson's two-run homer to right field highlighted a five-run fourth inning for Kentucky (14-3). The Cats scored four runs with two outs in the decisive frame, including RBI hits by Nick Lopez and Mitchell Daly prior to the Nicholson blast.

Lopez, a grad senior transfer from USC, went 5-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored, and two RBI to lead UK's 12-hit night. He raised his team-leading batting average to a robust .426 on the season.

Once they grabbed the lead, the Cats leaned on their impressive bullpen to shut down what had been a strong offensive showing by Murray State (11-6).

The Racers collected six hits in the first three innings, highlighted by a three-run homer from Taylor Howell, but were held to just one hit and three total baserunners over their last six trips to the plate.

Cameron O'Brien, Ben Cleaver, Robert Hogan, Jackson Nove, Cooper Robinson, and Johnny Hummel combined to toss 6.2 innings of one-run baseball in relief of starter Drew Lafferty. They combined for eight strikeouts while walking only two.

Cleaver (1-0) earned the win in his mound debut for the Cats. The freshman left-hander from Tennessee struck out two in his scoreless inning of work to help keep the game close in the fourth inning.

Allen Roulette (2-1) was the hard-luck loser for Murray State, victimized by errors leading to five unearned runs.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday against Georgia in the SEC opener at KPP. First pitch for the Cats and Bulldogs is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.