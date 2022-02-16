Looking for themes in Kentucky's five losses
In spite of a 76-63 loss to Tennessee, its worst loss of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats will continue to be regarded as a national contender or a threat to make a lot of noise during March Madne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news