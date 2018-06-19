If it seems like you're hearing a lot about prospects from Owensboro, Ky., in recent days, that's because you are.

The city and the area are home to a good number of prospects Kentucky's coaches are paying close attention to, and from a variety of classes.

Apollo High School is home to Logan Weedman, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound tight end/athlete from the Class of 2021, and UK's coaches are very familiar with him. They verbally offered Weedman before he even camped at the school this summer. Afterwards, Mark Stoops seemed to make it clear that the offer is still good, so he didn't do anything to jeopardize his standing with the Wildcats.

"My coach, Phil Hawkins, has been getting my name out a lot, sending out pictures of me and things like that," Weedman told Cats Illustrated. "Letting people know my height and weight. He just talked around and I don't know how it happened but he got me an offer (from Kentucky)."

Weedman was mostly a junior varsity football player as a freshman at Apollo but he did serve as the varsity team's long snapper.

"This year I think I'm playing both sides (varsity)," he said.

He should be playing tight end and defensive end for Apollo, although Weedman is still so early in his development as a football player and athlete that it's tough to tell what he will eventually project to play as at the college level.

"I was working with Coach (Vince) Marrow and the tight ends at the camp. They haven't really given me a different position yet," Weedman said. "I liked working with the coaches and the camp was a lot of fun. It was mostly the camp but we drove around before and after, just toured the campus and I saw the stadium and stuff."

Weedman said growing up he liked UK but he hasn't been to any games at the school.