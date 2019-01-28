Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 10:15:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Local receiver Dekel Crowdus clicked with coaching staff on visit

Riii1ia15pa1iqpvspoc
Hudl
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass wide receiver Dekel Crowdus is one of two younger players at his school, along with classmate and offensive lineman Jager Burton, currently being targeted by Kent...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}