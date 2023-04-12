Chris Livingston joined Kentucky teammates Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Antonio Reeves, and Oscar Tshiebwe on Wednesday in announcing his intent to enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

Like Reeves and Tshiebwe, the freshman wing plans to maintain his collegiate eligibility with a return to the Wildcats possible. The deadline to return to school is May 31, 10 days after the NBA Combine.

“Basketball means everything to me, and it was a dream of mine to be a part of an incredible basketball program like the University of Kentucky,” Livingston said via his social media accounts. “Thank you to Big Blue Nation, my teammates and all the coaches and staff for your support.

“From middle school, high school, and AAU to now, many people have helped motivate and inspire me to achieve my goals,” Livingston added. “Thank you to my mom, grandparents, brother and sister for the sacrifices they made along the way. With that being said, I’m declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. It’s only up from here.”

Livingston averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a freshman. The Akron, Ohio, native started 26 of 34 games and earned SEC All-Freshman honors.

“I’m excited for Chris and his family to go through this part of the process on his journey,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement released by the program. “Coming in as a physical wing, Chris showed substantial growth as this season went on and proved to be a capable scorer, reliable defender and a relentless rebounder.”



