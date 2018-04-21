IRVING, Tex. – The top ranked junior in America, Vernon Carey Jr., stepped onto the floor Friday evening with some of the most powerful eyes of college basketball watching his every move. There was Kentucky's John Calipari, Florida’s Mike White, Duke’s Coach K, Miami’s Jim Larranaga, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and North Carolina’s Roy Williams. By the time he was done, Carey put together another dominant showing of 17 points and six rebounds, leading his Nike Team Florida unit to their first win of the Nike EYBL season. A priority recruit for the bluest of the blue bloods, Carey is a tremendous package of ball skills, size, strength, bloodlines and intangibles. The attention that he has received hasn’t tapered since his high school career began as he remains a name brand program must. “It has been going well,” he said. “Coaches have just been trying to sell their program and I am just listening to it and seeing where I would fit best for me.”

Since the spring evaluation periods began three weeks ago, Carey has hosted Duke, Kentucky, Miami, a place that his father played his college football at, and North Carolina, for in-home visits, as he assessed which each are offering.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

UNC: “They develop their big guys and are talking about how they could use me, kind of like how they used Luke Maye this year and Tyler Hansbrough back in the day; they have just been trying to make those kind of comparisons with me.” Kentucky: “Coach (Kenny) Payne came down to see me; I think Coach Cal (John Calipari) has surgery or something, but he just said that he is really interested in me and just said that since I had already been on two visits there during my ninth grade year, you have seen what we are like, but I have also talked to Bam (Adebayo) a little. He just says Kentucky is a really good program and he could see me playing there.” Duke: “Coach K came down and it was the first time me seeing him in person and talking to him in person, so it was a really good experience; he just talked about life and basketball. He said that I am a special player and hearing that from him means a lot and that I could be a go-to guy if I keep working.” Miami: “They were at our shootaround before this live session. They just come down whenever they can and Coach (Jim) Larranaga just says that I could have a legacy there since my father went there and I could be the man there.” Michigan State: “Coach (Tom) Izzo, he tries to get with me every day, along with Coach (Dane) Fife and the rest of the staff. They are just saying that I could be a really good guy there at their program.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Carey has no intentions of narrowing his school list down any time soon as he is rather focused on completing his senior travel ball season first. “I was thinking about cutting my list down again last week but I will hold off probably until after my travel season,” he said, as the same goes for taking any more visits where he spent his first official visit on Michigan State back in February. “No visits set up for now. I probably won’t do any more visits until after all my sessions following July.

