Kentucky's quest for its first trip to the College World Series begins on Friday as the Wildcats play host to Indiana State, Illinois, and Western Michigan in the Lexington Regional.

Here's a quick glace at the four teams playing in the double-elimination format at Kentucky Proud Park:

KENTUCKY (40-14, 22-8 SEC; RPI 3)

The Wildcats finished the regular season ranked No. 2 nationally and were co-champions in the SEC alongside Tennessee. It marked UK's second league title in program history and the first since 2006. Nick Mingione's squad will be playing host to an NCAA regional for the second straight year. Last season, the Cats outlasted Indiana, West Virginia, and Ball State to reach the super regionals. Unlike last year, however, if UK can win the regional at KPP, it will be back at home for the super regionals next week thanks to its No. 2 overall national seed.

Kentucky is led offensively by left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (.357 BA, 1.141 OPS, 13 HR, 23 SB), designated hitter Nick Lopez (.369 BA, 1.016 OPS, 28 XBH), second baseman Emilien Pitre (.308 BA, 26 XBH, 24 SB), and first baseman Ryan Nicholson (.291 BA, 18 HR). UK is one of the top base-stealing teams in the NCAA Tournament field, swiping 109 bags this season to rank 17th nationally.

On the mound, the Cats will lean on its weekend rotation of right-hander Trey Pooser (5-1, 4.02 ERA), left-hander Dominic Niman (8-4, 5.94 ERA), and right-hander Mason Moore (8-3, 5.40 ERA). Pooser has emerged as the most consistent starter for UK, but Moore has experience pitching well in pressure situations during last year's regional and super regional. Right-hander Travis Smith (3-4, 6.38 ERA) is another top option with some of the best raw arm talent on the staff. Right-handers Robert Hogan, Cameron O'Brien, Ryan Hagenow, and Johnny Hummel, and lefties Jackson Nove and Evan Byers have been top options out of an experienced bullpen.

INDIANA STATE (42-13, 22-5 MVC; RPI 10)

The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and were projected by many national baseball observers as a regional host team due to their impressive No. 10 ranking in the RPI, but Indiana State lost its opening game in the MVC Tournament and had to work its way through the challenging loser's bracket before eventually falling to Evansville in the championship game. That, combined with a record 11 SEC teams making the field in separate regions, likely led to the Sycamores being sent to Lexington as a tougher-than-expected 2 seed in the pod.

Indiana State is a potent offensive club, scoring just one run fewer than Kentucky this season. The long ball is a big part of the equation. The Sycamores bashed 101 homers this season (compared to 78 by UK). Junior catcher Luis Hernandez leads the team in both batting average (.369), OPS (1.135), and RBI (75) and is second with 22 home runs. Junior shortstop Randal Diaz hits .357 with a 1.064 OPS, 16 home runs and 52 RBI. Senior third baseman Mike Sears leads the Sycamores with 23 home runs, has a 1.135 OPS, and has driven in 71. However, ISU does not pose a major threat on the basepaths, stealing only 32 bases in 55 games.

The Sycamores' pitching staff is led by junior right-hander Luke Hayden (7-2, 3.67 ERA, 84 K in 73.2 IP) and junior right-hander Brennyn Cutts (6-1, 3.89 ERA). ISU also has two dependable bullpen arms in right-hander Simon Gregersen (5.40 ERA, 40 K in 33.1 IP, 7 saves) and lefty Zach Davidson (5-1, 2.41 ERA, 3 saves).

ILLINOIS (34-19, 18-6 Big Ten; RPI 48)

The Illini won the Big Ten regular-season title for the first time since 2015 after winning their final four games in league play, but they were upset by Penn State and Michigan in the conference tourney.

Junior catcher Camden Janik, a first-team All-Big Ten pick, leads Illinois at the plate with a .368 batting average and a 1.012 OPS. Like Indiana State, the Illini pose a strong power threat. They are ranked 25th nationally with 103 home runs, and five players in the lineup have recorded double-figure home runs on the season -- Ryan Moerman (18), Drake Westcott (16), Jacob Schroeder (14, 1.063 OPS), Vytas Valincius (12), and Brody Harding (10). Illinois had one of the lowest stolen base totals in the NCAA this season, swiping only 25 bags in 53 games.

Grad senior left-hander Cooper Omans is the ace of the Illinois pitching staff. He posted a 4-1 record and a 3.73 ERA this season. He has walked only 28 batters in 60.1 innings of work, and opposing batters are hitting just .215 against him. Senior right-hander Jack Crowder (5.25 ERA) leads the Illini with six wins. Despite the high ERA, opposing batters are hitting just .226 against him. Senior righty Joe Glassey (4.73 ERA) has posted eight saves.

WESTERN MICHIGAN (32-21, 19-11 MAC; RPI 128)

The Broncos earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament after an impressive showing at the MAC Tournament, beating Ball State 8-0, top-seeded Bowling Green 11-0, and Ball State once again in a 10-3 romp.

Western Michigan has one of the highest team batting averages (.316) in the NCAA Tournament field. Senior first baseman Cade Sullivan leads the lineup with a .397 batting average and a 1.104 OPS. He has belted 15 doubles and 10 home runs this season. Junior designated hitter CJ Richmond (.384 BA, 31 XBH, 1.161 OPS) and junior outfielder Dylan Nevar (15 HR, 68 RBI) are also big offensive threats for the Broncos. Like Indiana State and Illinois, however, WMU does not force the issue on the basepaths. The Broncos stole just 45 bases in 54 games this season.

On the mound, senior right-hander Nolan Vicek has posted a 5.3 record with a 4.15 ERA. He tossed a gem in the MAC Tourney win over Bowling Green, allowing no runs on three hits over seven innings while striking out 10. He has punched out 90 batters this season and walked only 21 in 82.1 innings pitched. Senior right-hander Brady Miller (6-5, 6.48 ERA) is WMU's second starter. Despite the high season ERA, he has allowed only three runs in his last three starts.