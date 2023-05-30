Kentucky is hosting a baseball regional for the first time since 2017 and the action gets underway at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday. The No. 12 overall seed Wildcats will take on Ball State, with Indiana and West Virginia also competing in the regional for an opportunity to advance. Here's a closer look at the teams Kentucky will need to get through in order to advance.

First team All-MAC IF Ryan Peltier (Ball State Athletics)

BALL STATE The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 19-11 record in the MAC, tied for second in the league with Central Michigan, and five games behind Kent State which finished 24-6. But it was Ball State that won the MAC tournament championship, thanks to Adam Teller's grand slam home run in the top of the ninth, giving the Cardinals a 12-9 win against the league's regular season champs. Ball State posted a 16-14 record in road games this year, and that's the environment the team will find itself in against the Wildcats on Friday. Ball State's Tenner O'Donnell has been the best pitcher on the staff this year. He posted a 2.98 ERA in a strong 84.2 IP. Infielder and graduate student Ryan Peltier (.351/.432/.654) has been the team's best hitter on the season. He leads Ball State in slugging, runs scored, hits, RBIs, doubles, triples, home runs (15), and total bases. OF/1B Decker Scheffler has been one of Ball State's hottest bats of late. He was 6/14 at the plate in the MAC championship and leads the team with a .388 average on the season. Peltier and Scheffler were first team All-MAC selections while O'Donnell was a second team all-league choice. Catcher Hunter Dobbins was a first team All-MAC defensive team player, as was Peltier. The Cardinals' plate average of .285 is the lowest in the Lexington Regional. Ball State has outscored its opponents 29-10 in the ninth inning this year. The Cardinals have a commanding +43 run differential from the seventh inning-on this year. The Cardinals are 26-1 when leading after six innings and 26-0 when leading after eight. On the other hand, Ball State is only 8-12 when its opponent doesn't commit any errors, and defense has been a strength for the Wildcats this year. Ball State is also only 3-12 when it fails to score five runs in a game.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Devin Taylor (IU Athletics)

INDIANA The Hoosiers posted a strong team batting average of .299 this season. But IU had a team ERA of 5.16 and pitching was a struggle at times. Its team fielding percentage of 0.969 only ranked No. 150 in the NCAA, so fielding was also an issue at times. First-year OF Devin Taylor was the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year. His slash line was .317/.439/.661 and he launched 16 balls out of the park to lead the team in homers. He was also a first team All-Big Ten selection and will be one of the best players in the regional. Sophomore first baseman Brock Tibbitts (.372/.465/.605), senior shortstop Phillip Glassner (.351/.443/.508), and sophomore SP Luke Sinnard (4.16 ERA in 84.1 IP) were second team all-conference selections, while sophomore 3B Josh Pyne was a third team pick. Indiana lost to Kentucky at KPP earlier this year in a 12-2 rout, and the Hoosiers are coming into Lexington on the heels of consecutive losses to Iowa (9-4) and Michigan (13-6). The Hoosiers posted a strong 16-8 conference mark and were exceptional at home (26-4) with a 13-11 road mark.

Big XII Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt (WVU Athletics)