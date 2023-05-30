Lexington Regional Breakdown
Kentucky is hosting a baseball regional for the first time since 2017 and the action gets underway at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday.
The No. 12 overall seed Wildcats will take on Ball State, with Indiana and West Virginia also competing in the regional for an opportunity to advance.
Here's a closer look at the teams Kentucky will need to get through in order to advance.
BALL STATE
The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 19-11 record in the MAC, tied for second in the league with Central Michigan, and five games behind Kent State which finished 24-6. But it was Ball State that won the MAC tournament championship, thanks to Adam Teller's grand slam home run in the top of the ninth, giving the Cardinals a 12-9 win against the league's regular season champs.
Ball State posted a 16-14 record in road games this year, and that's the environment the team will find itself in against the Wildcats on Friday.
Ball State's Tenner O'Donnell has been the best pitcher on the staff this year. He posted a 2.98 ERA in a strong 84.2 IP.
Infielder and graduate student Ryan Peltier (.351/.432/.654) has been the team's best hitter on the season. He leads Ball State in slugging, runs scored, hits, RBIs, doubles, triples, home runs (15), and total bases. OF/1B Decker Scheffler has been one of Ball State's hottest bats of late. He was 6/14 at the plate in the MAC championship and leads the team with a .388 average on the season.
Peltier and Scheffler were first team All-MAC selections while O'Donnell was a second team all-league choice. Catcher Hunter Dobbins was a first team All-MAC defensive team player, as was Peltier.
The Cardinals' plate average of .285 is the lowest in the Lexington Regional.
Ball State has outscored its opponents 29-10 in the ninth inning this year. The Cardinals have a commanding +43 run differential from the seventh inning-on this year. The Cardinals are 26-1 when leading after six innings and 26-0 when leading after eight.
On the other hand, Ball State is only 8-12 when its opponent doesn't commit any errors, and defense has been a strength for the Wildcats this year. Ball State is also only 3-12 when it fails to score five runs in a game.
INDIANA
The Hoosiers posted a strong team batting average of .299 this season. But IU had a team ERA of 5.16 and pitching was a struggle at times. Its team fielding percentage of 0.969 only ranked No. 150 in the NCAA, so fielding was also an issue at times.
First-year OF Devin Taylor was the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year. His slash line was .317/.439/.661 and he launched 16 balls out of the park to lead the team in homers. He was also a first team All-Big Ten selection and will be one of the best players in the regional.
Sophomore first baseman Brock Tibbitts (.372/.465/.605), senior shortstop Phillip Glassner (.351/.443/.508), and sophomore SP Luke Sinnard (4.16 ERA in 84.1 IP) were second team all-conference selections, while sophomore 3B Josh Pyne was a third team pick.
Indiana lost to Kentucky at KPP earlier this year in a 12-2 rout, and the Hoosiers are coming into Lexington on the heels of consecutive losses to Iowa (9-4) and Michigan (13-6).
The Hoosiers posted a strong 16-8 conference mark and were exceptional at home (26-4) with a 13-11 road mark.
WEST VIRGINIA
The Mountaineers finished the 2023 season tied for first in the Big XII at 15-9 alongside Texas and Oklahoma State, with a 17-10 overall record in road contests.
While WVU is 39-18 overall, it is currently in the midst of its worst stretch of the season. Its current five-game losing streak is the longest current losing streak for any team in the Big XII. In fact, you have to back five seasons to find another Big XII team that has lost five consecutive games to end the regular season.
What the Mountaineers do have is the Big XII Player of the Year in second baseman JJ Wetherholt. They also have the head coach Randy Mazey, who won Big 12 Coach of the Year honors this year.
Wetherholt was incredible at the plate with a .443/.512/.778 slash line which puts him in elite company nationally. He led the Mountaineers in home runs, RBIs, total bases, doubles, and runs scored. He also had 35 stolen bases on 41 attempts. He's a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award.
Starting pitcher Ben Hampton and relief pitcher Carlson Reed were also first team All-Big XII selections. Outfielders Landon Wallace and Braden Barry were second team selections. Barry, who attended Louisville (Ky.) Trinity in high school, is a junior and one of the league's best defenders in the outfield.
The Mountaineers were .295 as a team at the plate during the season. West Virginia had a team ERA of 4.35, which was top-25 in the nation and almost identical to Kentucky's 4.33 mark.
Blaine Traxel was WVU's ace on the mound with a 3.79 ERA spread out over 99.2 IP, which came out to going almost into the seventh inning each start on average. West Virginia also posted a 0.969 fielding percentage, and that doesn't compare favorably to Kentucky's defense, which rated No. 2 nationally in fielding percentage.
Like Kentucky, WVU greatly overachieved relative to preseason expectations this year, and that's the big reason Mazey won league COY honors. WVU had been picked to finish sixth in the Big XII but tied for first. This was the first time WVU has won or shared the Big 12 regular season crown.