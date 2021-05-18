Lewis leads Cats to win in final home game

Playing his final home game in a Kentucky uniform, senior second baseman Zeke Lewis matched his career-high with three hits and scored two runs to help lead the Wildcats to an 8-4 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Lewis is hitting .433 with four multi-hit games since returning from a mid-season injury.

Kentucky (28-20) also got a three-run home run from junior outfielder Austin Schultz, a solo shot from junior outfielder Cam Hill, and seven innings of strong relief work from a quintet of pitchers who held the Golden Eagles to just one run.\

It marked the 23rd multi-hit game of the season for Schultz, who ranks second in the SEC in that category behind Auburn's Ryan Bliss.

On the mound, freshman right-hander Ryan Hagenow (2-2) earned the win after entering in relief of starter Wyatt Hudepohl in the third inning, but senior Holt Jones stole the show with three shutout innings out of the bullpen. The transfer right-hander struck out a season-high six.

Dillon Marsh, Cole Daniels, and Austin Strickland also tossed three scoreless innings for the UK relief crew.

The Cats will close out the regular season with a three-game series at defending national champion Vanderbilt beginning Thursday in Nashville. UK likely needs at least two wins against the Commodores and a strong showing in next week's SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., in order to secure an NCAA Tournament bid.



