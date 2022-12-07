In a decision that probably won't come as a surprise to many Kentucky senior quarterback Will Levis has announced he is opting out of the Music City Bowl and will focus on preparing for next year's NFL Draft.

Levis has been mentioned as a potential first round pick by prominent NFL Draft writers for months now.

He was 185/283 (65.4%) for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through the air this year. He led Kentucky to its fourth straight win against Louisville in the season finale, completing 11/19 passes for 188 yards and two scores with no turnovers.

He started every game but UK's loss to South Carolina this year and every game last year, posting a 17-8 record as a starting quarterback for the Wildcats.

With Levis opting out and moving on to the next level Kentucky's quarterback situation for next year and beyond comes into focus. UK is expected to target a quarterback or maybe even two from the transfer portal.

The Wildcats also have to make a decision on who will start in the bowl game. Kaiya Sheron started the South Carolina game and was 17/29 for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.