 CatsIllustrated - Letting history guide our expectations for UK's incoming freshmen
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 07:28:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Letting history guide our expectations for UK's incoming freshmen

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

For roughly the last week we have taken the individual and positional rankings of each of Kentucky's six signees and compared them to the other players over the past decade with the same rankings. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}