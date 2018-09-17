Five times in the first two minutes and 45 seconds of Mark Stoops' weekly press luncheon Monday the term "physical" came out of the Kentucky head coach's mouth in regard to this week's matchup with Mississippi State.

"That's the nature of this league," Stoops said. "You have to be, and certainly you can look to the success of Mississippi State because of the way they play. They're as physical as anyone you're going to play in this league, if not more, so you have to match it. It starts there. There's a lot of other things that go into it, but that's a big piece of it."

The No. 14 Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) visit Lexington on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Kroger Field. They're coming off wins over Stephen F. Austin, Kansas State and Louisiana to open the season with a combined margin of 150-26 under new head coach Joe Moorhead.

When asked about changes to the MSU attack going from Dan Mullen to Moorhead, Stoops noted that they were minor. "Wrinkles and nuances," he added. "They're still very, very good. Still very physical."

Mississippi State boasts the No. 1 rushing attack in the SEC and ranks fifth nationally at 311.7 yards per game and 7.6 yards per carry. Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) isn't far behind, ranking No. 3 in the league and 12th nationally at 282.3 yards per game and 6.7 yards per carry.

Both teams have an elite running back. The Bulldogs feature breakout star Kylin Hill, a sophomore who has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, while the Wildcats counter with last year's SEC rushing leader, Benny Snell Jr. He has posted 375 yards and three touchdowns early in his junior season.

But the ground prowess of each team doesn't end there. UK and MSU each feature a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.

The Bulldogs' Nick Fitzgerald, back for his third season as the MSU starter, has been a particularly difficult assignment for the Cats in the past with a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts and four touchdowns with his legs to go along with two through the air.

"He has experience. He's physical. He makes plays when he has to," Stoops said of the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Fitzgerald.

In last week's 56-10 win over Lafayette, Fitzgerald threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards and four scores.

Meanwhile, new UK starting quarterback Terry Wilson has shown dynamic playmaking ability in his first three games with 237 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He had a 42-yard touchdown run last week against Murray State and a 24-yard scoring run on Sept. 8 in the Cats' upset of Florida at the Swamp.

The big key Saturday could be whether UK can match MSU on the defensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the SEC in rushing defense (allowing only 85 ypg and 2.5 ypc) while the Cats are 10th (122.7 ypg, 4.1 ypc).

"They're very good defensively," Stoops said of the Bulldogs. "... They're an experienced group. A big, physical group. Very active."