UK's football program landed its second commitment in as many days when Mauldin, S.C., defensive back Andru Phillips gave his pledge to the Wildcats.

Phillips lived most of his life in Louisville before he and his family moved to South Carolina three years ago. His father, Carlos, played football for UK in the late 1980s.

Originally Phillips' plan was to announce his college decision on July 8th, the three year anniversary of the family's move to the Palmetto State. But he told Cats Illustrated early Monday, in tipping the site off to his plans, that he "feels like the time is right" to make his choice.

That the feeling came immediately on the heels of Phillips' official visit to Kentucky should help everything make more sense now that he's on board with UK.

Kentucky also hosted four-star quarterback Beau Allen, four-star offensive tackle John Young, five-star offensive tackle Justin Rogers and three-star offensive tackle Deondre Buford for official visits over the weekend. Two of those players have now committed to Kentucky.

Phillips is ranked the No. 15 prospect in South Carolina from the Class of 2020 and is a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com.

He is Kentucky's third commitment, following UK's pledges from defensive lineman Lamar Goods and offensive lineman John Young, and is the Cats' first defensive back in the class.



