LEXINGTON, Ky. -- One could not have blamed Zack Lee for treading lightly against South Carolina's powerful lineup with the wind blowing out on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats' senior right-hander had other plans.

Lee turned in the best start of his UK career, holding the No. 3 Gamecocks to two runs on seven hits and no walks over 6 2/3 innings while striking out a personal-best 12 batters in Kentucky's 9-2 win to cap an impressive three-game sweep.

"It was really fun," said Lee, who improved to 4-2 on the season and lowered his season ERA to 3.54. "It's always fun to just go out there and fill up the zone. I have the best defense behind me, so I just fill it up and let them do the work.

"The slider felt really good. It was probably the best it's been... ever."

Lee carved up a South Carolina lineup that entered the series with the third-highest team home run total (98) in the nation and the 12th-most runs scored (396, 9.0 rpg).

"What an outing," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "...He gave us the start we needed."

The No. 21 Wildcats (33-13, 14-10 SEC) bounced back from last weekend's sweep at No. 5 Vanderbilt to record a sweep of their own against one of the nation's elite squads. It marked UK's first sweep of a Top 5 opponent since the 2012 season.

The third and final victory could prove to be important as 14 league victories have been the traditional benchmark for earning a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky is seeking to make a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 -- Mingione's first season in Lexington -- and now has its sights set on playing host to a regional thanks to a No. 4 RPI and the No. 1 strength of schedule.

The Cats have two more SEC series remaining -- next weekend at No. 18 Tennessee and the following weekend at KPP against No. 4 Florida. They are 9-7 against ranked opponents this season.

The UK bats provided plenty of support for Lee and four other pitchers out of the bullpen. Hunter Gilliam collected three of the Cats' 12 hits, Emilien Pitre and Devin Burkes each added two, and Jackson Gray tripled and walked twice.

Meanwhile, freshman outfielder James McCoy hit his third home run of the series after entering the weekend with only one this season.

"When you looked back in the fall, if you had asked any of our players who had the best fall, which player, it would be James McCoy," Mingione said. "He's fully capable. This is a super-talented guy. James could definitely do that, get hot and carry us."

His hot bat this weekend was reminiscent of teammate Devin Burkes catching fire last May and nearly carrying the Cats to a postseason bid. Mingione thinks this UK squad has more balance throughout the lineup, but McCoy's emergence could be a big boost for the Cats down the stretch.

Kentucky outscored the Gamecocks 30-12 over the weekend.

"Our ability to add-on, to just have that continuous attack, was key," Mingione said. "That's us at our best."

South Carolina (36-11, 14-9 SEC) scored its only runs Sunday on a two-run homer by centerfielder Dylan Brewer in the third inning.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at KPP in the final mid-week game of the season, a 6:30 p.m. ET matchup with Tennessee Tech.



