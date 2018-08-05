All eyes are on Kentucky's defensive line during fall camp. Rarely have the Wildcats have the kind of depth and experience they seem to currently have up front.

But now the unit has to put it all together.

Position coach Derrick LeBlanc told Cats Illustrated at Media Day that sophomore nose Quinton Bohanna can take a step forward but only if he plays with the right motor to match his size and physical skills.

But Bohanna is only part of the equation. The reason for the optimism, even in Josh Paschal's present and foreseeable absence, is Kentucky has a number of returning players who are capable of showing major progress.

High expectations, no excuses for Middleton

The group's veteran and senior leader is Adrian Middleton, one of the last remaining members of that Class of 2014. While Middleton has shown flashes during his time at Kentucky, he hasn't sustained the high level of play that some have hoped to see from him. This is his last opportunity to make a huge impact for the Wildcats.

