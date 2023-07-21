The conclusion of SEC Media Days always brings preseason predictions from media members covering the league.

And on Friday it was announced that SEC media has tabbed Kentucky to finish fourth in the SEC East. Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina are picked to finish ahead of Kentucky, in that order, with Florida, Missouri, and Vanderbilt rounding out the bottom part of the division.

Kentucky did not have any players on the media's first team All-SEC preseason squad but defensive lineman Deone Walker was selected as a second team choice. He earned second team honors last season as a freshman.

Media also placed Barion Brown on the second team as a kick returner.

Eli Cox, who is moving back to guard from the center spot he played last year, was chosen as a third team choice, as was outside linebacker JJ Weaver. Both players represented Kentucky at SEC Media Days along with head coach Mark Stoops.

Here are the predicted standings for the East and West divisions with the number of first place votes in parentheses:

EAST

1. Georgia (265)

2. Tennessee (14)

3. South Carolina (3)

4. Kentucky (1)

5. Florida

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (8)

WEST

1. Alabama (165)

2. LSU (117)

3. Texas A&M (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. Arkansas (3)

6. Auburn (4)

7. Mississippi State (1)