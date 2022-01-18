LB Ethan Crisp close to narrowing list after junior day at UK
When Jon Sumrall was Kentucky's inside linebackers coach one of his recruiting tasks was to win over Tennessee linebacker Ethan Crisp.The three-star (5.7 RR) linebacker from Mount Juliet, Tenn., me...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news