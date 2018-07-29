LAS VEGAS – The final day of the travel season, fireworks were not in short supply. A few sleepers out of the Midwest emerged but it was the play of Kahlil Whitney that stole the show on Sunday in Las Vegas.

IS WHITNEY THE BIGGEST ALPHA OF THEM ALL?

There may be better long-term prospects in the 2019 class and even that is up for debate but, whatever the case, there might not be a bigger ‘dog’ in high school ball than Kahlil Whitney. He has been one of the better breakout performers of the travel season as he began things as a solid four-star prospect hovering around the middle of the Rivals150. Over the past four months, Whitney has put it all together, creating a cornucopia of athleticism, ferocity, toughness, ball skills and an evolving perimeter jumper. Add it all up and what you have is one of the best two-way wing prospects in America. While Whitney is a more than strong producer on the playing floor, it is his hard-nosed mentality, grit, and alpha-dog mindset that really sets him apart. He is headed to Kentucky on August 3 for an official visit and there is a thought that his recruitment could end before he returns to his native Chicago. Illinois and Louisville are heavily in contention but wherever he might land, someone is going to pick up a day one leader in the locker room that will not be afraid of the biggest of platforms.

A LATE YEAR ADD FOR THE POWER RUNG

Settling in for an 8am contest featuring the Kingdom Hoops program, I was joined by a handful of assistant coaches from Minnesota, Kansas State, Wofford, Loyola Chicago, Siena and Marist. A team that has good talent for the various levels within the division-1 level, Minnesota and Kansas State came to see potentially their last piece of its 2018-2019 roster, that being Nathan Johnson. A 6-foot-7 senior that could enroll in college next month, Johnson is someone that can play either forward position. Known primarily for his shooting skills, he can do more than just that as he brought a heady approach to the frontcourt. He can attack the closeout, move the ball efficiently within the half-court and put it on the floor before scoring off of the straight-line drive attack. Currently, Johnson is planning on attending Hargrave Military Academy in the fall for a prep year. He could play things out a little longer to see if a power conference program is willing to jump in with an offer. Minnesota, Kansas State and Boston College are just a few keeping an eye on him as he could ultimately develop into a floor stretching forward for this coming season.

NEWS & NOTES