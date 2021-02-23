Langston Patterson continues to build relationship with Sumrall
Linebacker is going to be a significant recruiting priority for Kentucky during the 2022 recruiting cycle.Outside linebackers and edge defenders are probably the priority, but the 'Cats could look ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news