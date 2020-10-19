CatsIllustrated - Landon Young named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Kentucky's Landon Young has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Wildcats' senior offensive tackle turned in a dominant performance on Saturday in UK's 34-7 win at No. 18 Tennessee, grading out at 90 percent with 10 knockdown blocks and helping spearhead a rushing attack that recorded 187 yards.

It marked the second SEC honor of Young's career. He previously won the award for his play against Eastern Michigan in 2019.

Kentucky leads the SEC in rushing offense at 206 yards per game. In addition to leading the Cats' strong ground game, the Lexington native did not allow a quarterback pressure or sack against the Volunteers.

The Cats (2-2) return to action this week at Missouri (1-2). Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.