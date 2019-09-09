Landon Young has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Kentucky's junior offensive tackle graded out at 91 percent in the Wildcats' 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night at Kroger Field. He led the team with seven knockdown blocks and 24 blocks at the point of attack with no penalties, sacks or quarterback pressures allowed.

The Lexington native, who has bounced back strong from a knee injury that caused him to sit out the 2018 season, was a key part of three rushing touchdowns by the Cats in their second win of the season.

Kentucky rolled up 461 yards in total offense, including more than 200 in both the rushing and passing game.

The Cats (2-0) return to action Saturday night against No. 9 Florida (2-0) in the SEC opener for both teams. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET at Kroger Field.