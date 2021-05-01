 CatsIllustrated - Landon Young drafted by New Orleans Saints
Landon Young drafted by New Orleans Saints

Landon Young was the first Rivals.com five-star signee for the Kentucky football program.

The former Army All-American was a core member of the Wildcats' 2016 recruiting class and helped anchor some of the best offensive lines in program history.

On Saturday he was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round with the No. 206 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft being held in Cleveland.

Young was a first team All-SEC selection according to the league's coaches in 2020. AP voters made Young a second team selection.

Young also won plenty of accolades and praise for his off the field work during his time in Lexington. Young was on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List twice, was captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, and won various other awards and marks of recognition for volunteer work and academic achievements. He graduated with a degree in animal sciences and has long mentioned his desire to be a veterinarian.

He was first thrust into action as a freshman after an injury to Cole Mosier at left tackle. Young redshirted during the 2018 season after a knee injury but bounced back to finish his Kentucky career strong. He would go on to start the final 24 games of his career at Kentucky.


