News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 16:41:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Lance Ware is one of a kind

Di8grw7ke19sfbch8qv0
Lance Ware (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Lance Ware became the most recent 2020 prospect to pick up a Kentucky offer. John Calipari sent out an invite to the 6-foot-9 power forward out of Camden, New Jersey last Friday. The Wildcats joine...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}