Just after Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson announced his intentions to transfer to Kansas, more roster news came down for Kentucky basketball.

Lance Ware is entering the transfer portal. He posted the following message on social media:

"My time at Kentucky has been a journey that has shaped me not only as a basketball player, but as a man. I've really been through it all - COVID, the loss of my brother Terrence Clarke, amazing charity work, big wins, electric atmospheres in Rupp Arena and during every step Big Blue Nation has been behind me. Your support has easily been the best part of the journey.

"However, with every journey there comes a time when we need to make an important decision on which direction to turn next. That time is now for me.

"Although I have loved being a part of Kentucky, being coached by a Hall of Famer and his tremendous staff and battling alongside my brothers day in and day out, it is time for me to take my next step.

"I want to thank Coach Cal for his support, along with my family who play an important part in everything I do. I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and explore my options to finish my collegiate career. Being a member of the Big Blue family has been a dream come true and I'll forever say, 'How about those Cats?'"

The 6'9, 235-pound Camden, N.J. native played three seasons for Kentucky, averaging 2.0 points (65.8% FG) and 2.0 rebounds per game this year in 9.9 minutes per contest spread out over 28 games.

Minutes would have been hard to come by next year, as Oscar Tshiebwe's return for a third season seems like a very real possibility, though it hasn't been announced, along with others like Ugonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw preparing to take significant minutes, too.