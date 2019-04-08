Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 13:48:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Lamar Goods explains why he picked Kentucky

Homlsoabphg4vymanfp9
Adam Friedman and Justin Rowland
Rivals.com

Shortly after news broke that four-star defensive lineman Lamar Goods had committed to Kentucky, the elite prospect spoke with Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman.He began the conversatio...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}