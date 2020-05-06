La'Vell Wright commits to UK
Kentucky picked up a commitment from La’Vell Wright, a three-star running back out of Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin on Wednesday morning.He’s yet another Trojan to join the pipeline to Kentucky, whic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news