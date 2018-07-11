In prime time against the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Knox delivered another electric performance.

While it came in the NBA Summer League and not the playoffs, Knox, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have given Kentucky fans plenty to be excited over during the slate of games played over the last week in Las Vegas.

A recap of how all ex-UK players fared yesterday can be found below.

Kevin Knox

The New York Knicks leaned heavily on Knox in their 109-92 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Kentucky forward played a team-high 33 minutes and scored a game-high 29 points.

Knox found his shooting stroke from deep, going 5-of-7 behind the 3-point line, despite struggling inside the arc, where he went 4-of-15. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line and snatched nine rebounds.

However, Knox did turn the ball over more than any Knick with seven.

Wenyen Gabriel

Gabriel earned his first start of the summer league in the Sacramento King's 94-80 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. He struggled from the field, shooting 1-of-5 from the floor and 1-of-3 from beyond-the-arc, finishing with four points. However, Gabriel did find ways to affect the stat sheet positively: garnering four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a blocked shot.

Bam Adebayo

After sitting out a game, Bam Adebayo came out guns blazing in the Miami Heat's 98-90 win over the Utah Jazz. Adebayo struggled from the field (5-of-13) but converted 14-of-16 free throw attempts for a game-high 24 points. He also flirted with a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds.

Archie Goodwin

Goodwin was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line in limited action off the Portland Trail Blazer's bench in their six-point victory (96-89) over the San Antonio Spurs.