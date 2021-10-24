Kiyaunta Goodwin breaks down Alabama official visit

Kiyaunta Goodwin, Rivals100 offensive tackle from Charlestown High School in Indiana, traveled to Tuscaloosa for an official visit with the University of Alabama. He visited Alabama in June after his commitment to Kentucky. He always intended to take official visits during the fall. Alabama is the first to take its shot at trying to flip the mammoth recruit.

"The visit was great," Goodwin said on Sunday afternoon. "I really enjoyed it. I had a chance to talk with some players and just get a good feel from them on what it's like down there.

"The game was amazing. I've been to a lot of stadiums and been to some big games, but I don't think I've ever been in an atmosphere like that before. It was amazing.

"I talked to Coach O'Brien, Coach Saban and Coach Marrone. It just furthered my relationship even more with them. Coach Saban and I talked about their tackle situation. Their two tackles are leaving after this year."

Coach Saban didn't hold back when talking to Goodwin. The seven-time national championship head coach believes Goodwin is one of the best players in the country. The Alabama staff is building its relationship with Goodwin with hopes it can sway his decision.

"He told me how I am one of the best overall players in the country and talked about how I would fit in with the program," he said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Marrone. I was just talking to him and picking his brain. I talked to Coach O'Brien a good bit. He is one of the best offensive minds in the game. I am just trying to learn as much as possible from them.

"The visit just furthered everything that I've already learned from them. Coach Saban cares about you on-and-off the field. It was good to spend two days around the coaches and players. I have talked to them a lot over the phone and visited in the summer. The visit really made me feel better about my relationship with them."

He spent time with a few former five-stars including one who is expected to get drafted in the top 10 next spring.

"My player host was JC Latham," Goodwin said. “I hung out with him and Evan Neal. It was great to be around them. Two really good offensive linemen who will get drafted. Neal will be coming out this year.

"They were just telling me to take everything in and to make the right decision for you. Just do whatever I feel is best for my future. Don't worry what anyone else has to say."

There is a lot to like about the Crimson Tide from championships, pipeline to the NFL and the development of numerous elite offensive linemen. Alabama has also won the Joe Moore Award twice which is given annually (since 2015) to the best offensive line in college football.

"What stands out to me about Alabama is that they play at the highest level," the elite lineman said. "They will win national championships. You compete against the best every day. They are successful in the classroom and on the field. The coaches care a lot about you. You are going to work with the best every day.

"My favorite part of the visit was just talking to the players and getting a better feel for the program. Going over to Coach Saban's house was nice. It has a real homey feel to it. It was a little bit of an older home. It reminded me of my grandmother's."

He will take an official visit to Michigan State next weekend. He will travel to Kentucky, Ohio State and Michigan in November. He remains committed to the Wildcats, but there will be a time when he sits down to make a 'final' decision.

"My commitment to Kentucky remains solid," Goodwin said. "I am going to go home after these visits and write everything down. I am going to write the pros and cons of each school. I will look at everything and decide what is best for me and my future.”

Goodwin traveled to Tuscaloosa with his guadian, Chris Vaughn, who also serves as his trainer and mentor throughout the recruiting process. Coach Vaughn said Alabama did a great job of showing Goodwin what it's like to be a football player for the Crimson Tide. He believes there isn't a better lineman in the country.

"I'd like to see a better offensive lineman in this class," Coach Vaughn said. "I don't think it's even close. He puts in the work. My challenge to him is to continue to work and he's been working hard every day. His ultimate goal is to one day play in the National Football League. A lot of work comes with that. He just has to stay the course."