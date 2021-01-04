CatsIllustrated - Kinnard, Fortner returning to Cats for 2021 season

The Big Blue Wall won't be so new after all.

Kentucky's offensive line for 2021 got a significant boost Monday when junior standout Darian Kinnard announced that he will put his NFL dreams on hold and return to the Wildcats for one more year.

"I don't want to give up this amazing opportunity I've been blessed with at UK," said Kinnard, who cited his mother's determination to finish what she had started with her college education despite being a single parent as a big factor in his decision.

"Therefore, I will continue to work toward my degree, improve my game, and ride for my team one last year in 2021. I will gladly be wearing that Kentucky blue on Saturday nights for one more year."

The 6-foot-5, 345-pound Kinnard was an All-SEC selection this season in helping lead UK to its fifth consecutive bowl appearance and a 23-21 win over NC State in the Gator Bowl. The Cats rushed for 281 yards against the Wolfpack on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kinnard was projected to be taken in this year's NFL Draft, potentially as high as the second or third round, but noted the feedback he got from the league -- and from former teammate Josh Allen on the benefits of returning to school -- convinced him he could be in a stronger position next year.

"A lottery pick," Kinnard said with a nod to the NBA vernacular.

And that wasn't the only news he had to share.

Kinnard also told the media during his Zoom video conference that senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner intends to take advantage of the NCAA waiver granting an additional year of eligibility.

That means a Kentucky unit that once appeared to be losing four of its five starters will now have at least three back in addition to a handful of other experienced players. Senior center Drake Jackson and senior tackle Landon Young are the only expected departures.

Kinnard and Fortner return at right tackle and right guard, respectively. Sophomore Quintin Wilson is expected to move into Jackson's spot at center. Left tackle and left guard could be manned by two players with significant experience, junior Naasir Watkins and sophomore Kenneth Horsey. Junior Austin Dotson also saw frequent playing time at guard this season.

Behind them, the Cats have recruited well in recent years with players like Nick Lewis, Eli Cox, R.J. Adams, Deondre Buford, John Young, Jeremy Jones, Jeremy Flax, and Jake Pope awaiting their turn.

UK signed three offensive linemen in December, highly regarded prospects Jager Burton, David Wohlabaugh, and Paul Rodriguez.

Kentucky was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award honoring the top offensive line in college football for the third time in five years this season. The unit paved the way for an offense that averaged 195 rushing yards despite playing an all-SEC schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cats will be playing for a new offensive line coach, Eric Wolford, in 2021. He will be taking the position formerly held by John Schlarman, who passed away in November after a two-year battle with cancer.