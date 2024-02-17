In a season that has been marked by Kentucky's uncharacteristic struggle to defend its traditional home-court advantage, the Wildcats delivered one of college basketball's most stunning road victories on Saturday at Auburn.

Kentucky led for all but 81 seconds and never trailed at a raucous Neville Arena en route to a stunning 70-59 win over the No. 13 Tigers.

Auburn had won 16 straight games and 49 of its last 51 at "The Jungle," including a 40-point win over No. 11 South Carolina only three days earlier. Bruce Pearl's team had won its previous six SEC games at the venue by an average margin of 22.3 points.

"For some reason, we're better on the road," said Kentucky head coach John Calipari, whose team has lost four games at historic Rupp Arena this season. "Now, we've won something like 90% of our games at home, but for some reason, this year and this team, we play better on the road... and I don't have the answer why."

No. 22 Kentucky (18-7, 8-4 SEC) broke the streak by playing one of its most complete games of the season. Offensively, the Cats got a game-high 22 points from senior guard Antonio Reeves, 14 from sophomore swingman Adou Thiero, and 11 from freshman guard Rob Dillingham.

"He's a three-level scorer now," Calipari said of Reeves. "Now, it's not just jacking 3s. He's got the drive, the floater and mid-range... He's made himself into a pro. How 'bout that?"

Even more notably, UK held the Tigers to 31% from the field, turned 11 Auburn turnovers into 23 points, and won the battle on the glass 39-36 despite playing without injured senior center/forward Tre Mitchell.

The 59 points scored by Auburn was its lowest output at home this season.

"They defended, all the stuff I've been talking about," Calipari said. ".. They defended, they were physical, and they were connected. They talked."

Added Pearl: "If Kentucky guards like this, they can beat anybody."

No. 13 Auburn (20-6, 9-4 SEC) got 14 points apiece from forwards Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazera. They did not get much help from their backcourt, though, as the Tigers' guards struggled to shoot from the perimeter. They finished 4-of-22 from the 3-point arc as a team.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

With 13:10 remaining in the second half, Auburn had sliced a 14-point Kentucky lead down to five and forced John Calipari to call a timeout. The UK boss could sense the momentum was swinging hard to the Tigers, and the rabid crowd, which had been silenced for most of the night to that point, was ready to explode. Coming out of the timeout, the Cats went on a 17-6 run to take its biggest lead of the night. Antonio Reeves scored 13 of his game-high 22 points during the key stretch with an assortment of drives to the bucket, an increasingly deadly floater, and his patented 3-point shot.

GAME BALL:

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky -- The senior guard came up with one bucket after another to keep the Cats in the lead for almost the entire game. Thirteen of his 22 points came during a key stretch in the second half when Auburn threatened to get back in the game. Reeves also pulled down five rebounds and was a big part of UK's smothering defensive effort.

BY THE NUMBERS:

3rd - Straight game that Kentucky has held its opponent under 23% shooting from the 3-point arc.

9 - Career road games with 20-plus points for UK's Antonio Reeves, the most of any player in the Calipari era.

9-0 - Kentucky's record when holding the opponent to 1.00 points per possession or less. Auburn was held to 0.91 on Saturday.

11 - Game-high rebounds for UK's Ugonna Onyenso, who was matched by Auburn's Johni Broome with 11.

23 - Points scored by the Cats off 11 Auburn turnovers. They finished +13 on the Tigers in that column.

98-23 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Auburn, including a 5-5 mark at Neville Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"Coming into the game, nobody really believed that we could win, so we came into the game with nothing to lose. That was the mindset," -- Kentucky sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso, who had seven points, 11 rebounds, and two blocked shots in a career-high 36 minutes of action.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday night at LSU. The Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC) upset No. 11 South Carolina 64-63 on Saturday in Columbia, S.C.